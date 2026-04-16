🔴 LIVE: One Nation storms Victoria’s political heartland

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We’re on the ground in Melbourne, bringing you a live look inside a sold-out meet and greet featuring Pauline Hanson and One Nation’s Nepean by-election candidate Darren Hercus.

The event comes at a pivotal moment. Recent polling and election results across Australia have pointed to a growing vote share for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, particularly in regional and outer suburban areas. Analysts have noted a broader shift among voters dissatisfied with the major parties, with minor parties and independents steadily gaining ground.

The Nepean by-election is being closely watched as a potential test case. Victoria has long been considered a stronghold of left-wing politics and this important contest could offer insight into whether One Nation’s momentum can translate into meaningful support in traditionally resistant territory.

Tonight’s sold-out gathering suggests strong local interest. Supporters will hear directly from Hanson and Hercus about their priorities for the electorate, while also signalling the level of grassroots energy behind the campaign.