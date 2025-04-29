Ontario Amish win battle to lift COVID-era property liens after ArriveCAN fines

Members of an Ontario Amish community, once saddled with nearly $300,000 in fines for alleged non-compliance with the federal ArriveCAN app mandate, have begun clearing critical property liens with the help of The Democracy Fund (TDF).

Living without electricity or modern technology, the Amish were unable to use the mandatory government travel app during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in harsh fines. These convictions triggered liens on farm properties, wrecked credit ratings, and crippled families' ability to secure loans for essential farm equipment — their primary means of survival.

While TDF had already succeeded in staying many of the fines, the real-world damage lingered. Now, TDF lawyers have successfully helped two Amish community members lift government-imposed liens, allowing them to transfer property and access financing for vital farm operations.

"The Democracy Fund is committed to defending the rights of the Amish community," said Mark Joseph, TDF Litigation Director. "By helping lift these liens, we are ensuring that this vulnerable community can continue to thrive and sustain their traditional way of life."

TDF continues to represent over two dozen Amish clients still fighting the fallout from pandemic-era penalties. The group is calling for public support to help fund ongoing legal efforts.

Founded in 2021, The Democracy Fund is a Canadian charity dedicated to defending constitutional rights, advancing education, and relieving poverty. Its special focus is on fighting government overreach during the pandemic.