Ontario lifts vaccine passports: Torontonians react

As of March 1, Ontario’s proof of vaccination requirements has officially been lifted throughout the province.

Prior to this date, restaurants, gyms, and various other businesses were required to ask customers to verify that they had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Although showing proof of vaccination is no longer mandatory, businesses still have the option to require it.

I wanted to find out how some people in Toronto felt about the mandate being lifted, and if they would be more likely to visit an establishment that requires proof of vaccination versus one that does not.

This is a step in the right direction, but there is still countless Canadians who are out of work due to vaccine mandates. If you want to be apart of our legal fight against vaccine passports, consider donating at FightVaccinePassports.com