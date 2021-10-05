Ontario nurse shares his opinion on COVID vaccines
A man who claims to be a nurse in Toronto shared his opinions on COVID vaccines with David Menzies at a recent protest.
David Menzies spoke with a protester who claimed to be a nurse at a recent protest in Toronto.
The man told Menzies that he was opposed to mandatory vaccinations and was choosing not to take the vaccine because of the number of unknowns surrounding the long-term effects of the COVID vaccines. A number he pointed to was the incidents of severe COVID vaccine side effects compared to previous widely used vaccines, and explained that he was concerned about the impact of COVID vaccines on peoples immune systems.
- By Ezra Levant
