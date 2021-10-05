Ontario nurse shares his opinion on COVID vaccines

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

David Menzies spoke with a protester who claimed to be a nurse at a recent protest in Toronto.

The man told Menzies that he was opposed to mandatory vaccinations and was choosing not to take the vaccine because of the number of unknowns surrounding the long-term effects of the COVID vaccines. A number he pointed to was the incidents of severe COVID vaccine side effects compared to previous widely used vaccines, and explained that he was concerned about the impact of COVID vaccines on peoples immune systems.

If you're interested in helping the fight against the medical segregation of Canadians, visit FightVaccinePassports.com. There, you can tell us your unique story or make a donation to support our efforts. Donations are eligible for a tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund.