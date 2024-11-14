Ontario school board sends superintendent on costly trips to Brazil, Italy and Germany

An Ontario school board sent its superintendent on three costly trips in an effort to attract international students to the district.

Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB), which operates schools in Burlington, Oakville and Milton, was in dire need to “alleviate the pressures of declining enrolment," according to superintendent Anthony Cordeiro.

As part of the global recruitment drive for HCDSB, Corderio travelled to Brazil, Italy and Germany this year, with another trip to the United Arab Emirates approved for early 2025, reports CBC Hamilton.

HCDSB trustees approved the plan to send the superintendent to Rome in September at a cost of $10,100 and another $9,200 for a conference in Berlin. Costs for the trip to Sao Paulo were estimated around $10,250, though this was an estimate approved by trustees after the board told the state broadcaster to file an access to information for the final cost.

A further $9,700 is allotted for Cordeiro to travel to Dubai in February 2025.

The expenditures come amid a budget freeze at the HCDSB.

“Anecdotally, I have been hearing from staff in the system wondering why we have a budget freeze, but we see lavish locations being presented for travel from senior staff,” trustee Brenda Agnew cautioned at a board meeting in April.

Agnew pressed Corderio about the number of students directly recruited from these trips, but the superintendent could not provide a definitive answer. He noted HCDSB currently had 300 international students enrolled out of a total of 36,000 students.

“While we're mindful of the associated costs, we consider these investments in our international education program a means to enhance cultural diversity within our schools and generate additional funding that directly supports our students,” HCDSB spokesperson Amanda Bartucci told the state broadcaster.

“Considering current budgetary challenges, the international student program provides a revenue stream that supports programs and resources for all students in our board.”

HCDSB treasurer Aaron Lofts previously said that while international students pay around $15,000 in annual tuition costs, the board also had to cover additional costs to support their learning.

The board isn't the only Ontario school district to come under fire in recent days.

Rebel News previously reported on the Lambton Kent District School Board spending $32,000 to send three staffers to Hawaii. Meanwhile, in Ottawa, a principal received backlash after playing a Palestinian protest song during a Remembrance Day ceremony.

In the wake of numerous spending scandals, Education Minister Jill Dunlop has pledged to investigate expenses by Ontario school boards.