Ontario teachers' federation creates 'anti-Palestinian racism' resources

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario recently voted to create resources to address so-called anti-Palestinian racism in the province's schools.

“The resource’s scope should include anti-Palestinian racism, affirming Palestinian identity and teaching about Palestinian history,” stated the motion, which passed with more than 70% support.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies weighed in on the ETFO's efforts to put what effectively amounts to Hamas propaganda in the classroom.

“It's fictional; it does not exist; it's a nothingburger with cheese,” David said of the supposed anti-Palestinian racism that has taken hold in Ontario.

And while the ETFO focuses on this issue, incidents of antisemitism continue to spread. Pointing to a report published by the federal government, David noted how research found “nearly one in six antisemitic incidents were initiated or approved by a teacher or involve a school-sanctioned activity.”

Instead of addressing this, “educrats are pushing anti-Palestinian racism that doesn't exist.”

Backing up that claim, he pointed to a recently filed access to information request from a Jewish group regarding alleged incidents of anti-Palestinian racism at the Toronto District School Board.

The response? No incidents on record.