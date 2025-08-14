Ontario teachers' federation creates 'anti-Palestinian racism' resources
David Menzies slams the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario passing a motion to develop resources to address so-called anti-Palestinian racism — despite zero reported incidents occurring in the country's largest school district, the Toronto District School Board.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario recently voted to create resources to address so-called anti-Palestinian racism in the province's schools.
“The resource’s scope should include anti-Palestinian racism, affirming Palestinian identity and teaching about Palestinian history,” stated the motion, which passed with more than 70% support.
On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies weighed in on the ETFO's efforts to put what effectively amounts to Hamas propaganda in the classroom.
“It's fictional; it does not exist; it's a nothingburger with cheese,” David said of the supposed anti-Palestinian racism that has taken hold in Ontario.
And while the ETFO focuses on this issue, incidents of antisemitism continue to spread. Pointing to a report published by the federal government, David noted how research found “nearly one in six antisemitic incidents were initiated or approved by a teacher or involve a school-sanctioned activity.”
Instead of addressing this, “educrats are pushing anti-Palestinian racism that doesn't exist.”
Backing up that claim, he pointed to a recently filed access to information request from a Jewish group regarding alleged incidents of anti-Palestinian racism at the Toronto District School Board.
The response? No incidents on record.
