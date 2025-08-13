Ontario teachers' union votes to tackle 'anti-Palestinian racism' while Jewish students face skyrocketing harassment

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discusses how antisemitism has moved from the streets and back alleys to being embraced in the classroom.

David explains that the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) tabled a motion at its annual general meeting yesterday in Toronto to "create a resource on best practices to support Palestinian students and distribute this resource to all members."

"The resource’s scope should include anti-Palestinian racism, affirming Palestinian identity and teaching about Palestinian history," the motion states.

Meanwhile, it's been become increasingly unsafe to be openly Jewish in certain neighbourhoods of Ontario—and Canada as a whole.

David points to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), which, like EFTO, has prioritized “anti-Palestinian racism” measures while turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to antisemitism in its classrooms—a problem that prompted a huge outcry from Jewish students, parents and their allies, hundreds of whom gathered at TDSB headquarters last June to stage a demonstration.

David refers to a recent study, entitled Antisemitism in Ontario’s K-12 Schools, by University of Toronto sociology professor Robert Brym. From a survey of 599 Jewish parents, 781 antisemitic incidents were reported in Ontario’s education system from October 2023 until January of this year.

Overall, Brym reported nearly 1 in 6 antisemitic incidents were “initiated or approved by a teacher or involved a school-sanctioned activity.”

In 6 out of 10 reported cases of antisemitism, the schools involved either didn’t investigate, denied it was antisemitism, or punished the victims by recommending they take remote classes or switch schools, rather than the perpetrators.

Some of the stories Brym uncovered are truly disturbing. Such as, a six-year-old girl being was told by her teacher she was only half-human because one of her parents is Jewish. Another teacher told a different six-year-old girl, who was wearing a necklace with a pendant in the shape of a map of Israel, that this was actually a map of Palestine and that her Hebrew school teachers are liars.

And yet, the ETFO passed the motion yesterday, 480 to 193, David reveals.

David concludes that Canada is no longer a safe haven for Jews, as various institutions, from schools to the federal government, bend the knee to pro-Hamas rhetoric.

