Organizer of pro-Hamas rallies received invite to Parliamentary reception last year

LinkedIn / Mahmoud Khalil

A mechanical engineer employed with ENERCON led a pro-Hamas rally in Ottawa Monday where he appeared to pledge fealty to a top Hamas commander.

On October 9, Mahmoud Khalil led a chant outside a human rights monument that praised Mohammad Deif, the Hamas commander credited for orchestrating the attacks against Israel over the weekend.

“We are your men, Mohammad Deif!” said Khalil celebratorily to those among the crowd.

The October 7 attack, dubbed by Hamas as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, led to the indiscriminate killings of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals — including three Canadian citizens.

On Monday, Khalil praised “the flood” and pledged to “ride” it into the centre of Jerusalem, Israel, as first reported by The National Post.

“We’re going to be the nightmare here. We’re going to be the nightmare in Gaza,” he said.

Everyone. Meet Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas activist and protest organizer who has been travelling across the county organizing rallies in support of Hamas since the initial invasion of Israel a few days ago.



I recently shared a video of him in Calgary calling protesters… pic.twitter.com/AGY7OBnpcO — Anthony Koch (@Anthony__Koch) October 12, 2023

He also called for Hamas sympathizers to “be the nightmare” in Canada, amid calls by former Hamas leader, Khalid Mashal, for Muslims to commit Jihad “on the ground” across the globe.

Mashal specifically called for Muslims to compensate “fighters” for the “destruction” they’ve caused in Israel, and to apply “political pressure” to “stop Israel’s military invasion of Gaza.”

He called Friday, October 13 "The Friday of Al-Aqsa flood” — the day for Muslims to “show anger” toward Israel and America.

In April, Khalil led a chant at a Montreal protest, claiming, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — an outright rejection of the “two state solution” between Israel and Palestine.

In November 2022, the mechanical engineer received an invite to a Parliament Hill gathering for “Palestinian solidarity.” Among those MPs present included Elizabeth May, then transport minister Omar Alghabra and two NDP members in Niki Ashton and Blake Desjarlais.

One of the pro Hamas rally organizers over the weekend was Mahmoud Kahlil.



Here's a photo of him inside Parliament with Green leader Elizabeth May, NDP MP Niki Ashton, Liberal MP Salma Zahid, and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra. pic.twitter.com/Aft0GD3fBA — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) October 12, 2023

At the time, Khalil endorsed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — a registered terror group — and openly praised Hamas for launching rockets at Israel, according to The National Post.

The PFLP, listed as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government, orchestrated the May 1972 Lod Airport massacre in Tel Aviv that killed 26 people and injured 80, including a Canadian citizen.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid, told the publication then that Khalil received one of many “widely circulated” invitations that staff did not have time to vet properly.

B’nai Brith, a Jewish human rights organization, alleged he had made frequent antisemitic posts to social media, including one Instagram post mocking an Israeli superhero.

“Let’s have a German superhero named Auschwitz, how bout that?” he allegedly wrote on an undated Instagram story provided by B’nai Brith.