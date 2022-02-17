Ottawa bylaw threatens to seize protesters' pets and 'relinquish' them after 8 days

Twitter / Ottawa By-Law

Animal owners participating in the Ottawa “Freedom Convoy” protests could lose their pets, city bylaw officials warned.

Thursday morning, Ottawa bylaw officials announced that anyone participating in the on-going protests, which began over two weeks ago, could risk having their pets seized. The move to threaten pet-owners follows increased efforts by both the city and federal authorities to bring an end to the truck drivers’ protests over Canadian vaccine mandates.

“If you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost,” warned Ottawa bylaw on Twitter. “After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished.”

While it’s unclear what the government officials mean by the term “relinquished,” the warning garnered outrage on social media, with many expressing dismay over the city’s threat.

Move the truck or we euthanize your dog. https://t.co/FTj9bJZqhO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2022

Ottawa is a country song.



They'll take your dog.

They'll take your kids.

They'll take your truck. https://t.co/oenDG0jbYH — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 17, 2022

The move to threaten protesters comes as Ottawa police and bylaw officials hand out notices to truck drivers still camped out near Parliament Hill at Wellington Street and R. O’Connor Street. Despite the warnings, protesters are yet to vacate the area.

For ongoing updates on the truckers’ protest, check out ConvoyReports.com for Rebel News’ up-to-date coverage in Ottawa and elsewhere in Canada.