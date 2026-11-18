Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions has committed another $2 million to the Fondation Fabienne Colas under the Black Entrepreneurship Program, Rebel News can reveal. That brings the Montreal film festival charity's commitments from the program to $5.75 million.

The money shows up in the agency's disclosure of grants and contributions for the second quarter of 2026-27, with an agreement start date of July 15, 2026. We couldn't find a government news release or any news report about it.

The record lists a non-repayable contribution of $2 million running to March 31, 2030, under the program's National Ecosystem Fund. The description says "the project aims to provide services to Black entrepreneurs to help them start and grow their businesses," and the expected result is "Quebec businesses are innovative and growing."

The agency's call for projects says funding "is provided in the form of non-repayable contributions," capped at $750,000 a year and $3 million over four years per organization, so the new $2 million is within the limit. To qualify, a Quebec non-profit needs at least two-thirds of its leadership to be people who identify as Black.

This is the foundation's second agreement under the program. In February 2022, the agency announced a $3 million non-repayable contribution, saying the project "aims to offer entrepreneurial mentoring to Black creators and filmmakers." That first agreement has since been amended twice, and the latest record shows its value grew to $3.75 million, with the end date pushed from March 2025 to March 2026.

Fabienne Colas, the foundation's president and founder, runs the Montreal International Black Film Festival and, by the foundation's count, 12 festivals in all. She was named a Member of the Order of Canada, cited as "a leading figure in Canada's cultural diversity," according to the foundation.

The minister responsible is Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The disclosure doesn't name the official who approved the file.