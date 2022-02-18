Ottawa protesters remained peaceful Thursday night following arrests of convoy organizers

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On Thursday night, protesters in the nation's capital remained peaceful after the arrests of convoy organizers.

"come out here and fight for your freedoms, if you lose your chance now, we have no Canada."@lincolnmjay while live spoke with a group of Sikh brothers from Toronto who came to feed the truckers in Ottawa in support of their movement.



MORE: https://t.co/cTm6cKZ0k8 pic.twitter.com/TRnb5EJifs — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 18, 2022

We are hearing reports of arrests being made in relation to the truckers convoy. As of right now, truckers and supporters remain on scene throughout Wellington St in Ottawa. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/BzRIIyjjDk — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 17, 2022

Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chis Barber were arrested in Ottawa Thursday night.

BREAKING: Freedom Convoy protest organizer Chris Barber got arrested in Ottawa as he was walking down the street. https://t.co/oFSoJ2ez4I pic.twitter.com/6Itq8ypRKR — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 17, 2022

LIVE IN OTTAWA: PARLIAMENT AFTER SEVERAL ARRESTS MADE IN RELATION TO TRUCKERS CONVOY https://t.co/VIn5On58ac — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022

A livestream to Twitter by Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay on the ground in Ottawa Friday morning shows hundreds of heavily equipped police officers amassing in the nation's capital.

LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY https://t.co/PAoRmGOOhM — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022

BREAKING: Police are moving in on the truckers convoy.https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/PwE4Znz5jn — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022

Though police are gathering to enforce the Emergencies Act, invoked by Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday to end the three-week-long convoy protest against remaining COVID-19 restrictions, protesters at Parliament Hill remain peaceful.

Protestors and supporters remain on scene in-front of the parliament of Canada. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/o0x2wtQKjs — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022

The Emergencies Act, never used before, gives extraordinary powers to police and authorities to seize bank accounts, property, children and pets of those participating in “unlawful” protests. The maximum penalty for contravening the Act is five years incarceration.

