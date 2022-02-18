Ottawa protesters remained peaceful Thursday night following arrests of convoy organizers

Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chis Barber were arrested in Ottawa Thursday night.

On Thursday night, protesters in the nation's capital remained peaceful after the arrests of convoy organizers.

A livestream to Twitter by Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay on the ground in Ottawa Friday morning shows hundreds of heavily equipped police officers amassing in the nation's capital.

Though police are gathering to enforce the Emergencies Act, invoked by Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday to end the three-week-long convoy protest against remaining COVID-19 restrictions, protesters at Parliament Hill remain peaceful.

The Emergencies Act, never used before, gives extraordinary powers to police and authorities to seize bank accounts, property, children and pets of those participating in “unlawful” protests. The maximum penalty for contravening the Act is five years incarceration.

