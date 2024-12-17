Ousted health-care workers file class action against Ontario’s vaccine mandate

Scarlett Martyn, a Toronto paramedic with 23 years of experience, is the spokeswoman for a class-action lawsuit on behalf of United Health Care Workers of Ontario (UHCWO) against the Victorian Order of Nurses, His Majesty the King in Right of Ontario, and Dr. Kieran Michael Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

The lawsuit challenges Dr. Moore’s vaccine mandate, which requires health-care workers to provide proof of vaccination, and seeks damages for workers who were terminated for refusing to comply with this unethical directive.

The lawsuit argues that Dr. Moore’s Directive 6 unfairly disrupts unionized contracts and punishes health-care workers for exercising their right to make medical decisions. Many workers, including Martyn, lost their livelihoods and access to essential resources as they stood firm in their ethical stance against a product still in clinical trials.

From frontline heroes to zeroes in one year, many healthcare workers are banished from their professions due to lingering COVID-19 vaccine policies.



It raises serious concerns about how Dr. Moore could advise the government on vaccine mandates, including those for Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘vaccine,’ while openly declaring his board membership with Pfizer as a clear conflict of interest.

“If you’re going to come down with such a hard rule that people are having a hard time with, be open to test for natural immunity,” explains Martyn. “Health-care workers don’t have a problem with that. We have lots of vaccines. But to be forced into taking something that was still in clinical trials is troubling ethically.”

During the height of the pandemic, health-care professionals like Martyn were hailed as heroes, working tirelessly in the face of uncertainty. Yet, when it came to vaccine mandates, these same workers were penalized despite having robust natural immunity to COVID-19. Workers who refused to disclose their confidential medical records or show proof of vaccination faced termination, leaving many struggling with financial insecurity and loss of career.

Martyn argues that the mandate has not only harmed health-care workers but has also exacerbated Ontario’s ongoing emergency services crisis. Short-staffed and overworked, Ontario’s ambulance services are already under strain, and Martyn believes the firing of experienced health-care professionals further jeopardizes public safety.

The class-action lawsuit seeks to hold the Ontario government accountable for its actions and calls for a reconsideration of vaccine mandate policies that continue to harm dedicated health-care workers.

This lawsuit serves as a powerful reminder that the rights of health-care workers must be respected and that policies need to be balanced to ensure public safety without unjustly penalizing professionals who have long been the backbone of the health-care system.