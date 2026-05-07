Outrage and fear as 'ISIS Brides' land in Australia

Australians are being told to “trust the process” as four women linked to Islamic State and nine children have been flown back from a Syrian camp, with police preparing to arrest at least two of the women the moment they arrived.

The 13 returnees landed in Sydney and Melbourne today in what Syrian officials have labelled an Australian government-approved repatriation operation. Australians officials via the Department of Foreign affairs have disputed this claim, however this has done little to restore confidence in the Anthony Albanese led Labor government.

#BREAKING: Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) says it has not had any contact with Syrian officials about the return of a group of Australian women and children with links to the Islamic State terrorist group.



That's despite a Syrian government official… — ABC News (@abcnews) May 7, 2026

Law enforcement agencies had warned that some of the women faced immediate arrest and potential terrorism-related charges once they landed. Others are still under ongoing Australian Federal Police investigations. The government is simultaneously preparing a different pathway for the nine children. Publicly outlined plans say they will be placed into structured community programs, with integration support, therapeutic services and counter-extremism initiatives aimed at addressing trauma and lowering the risk of radicalisation.

Education Minister Jason Clare has said that if mothers are jailed, other relatives in Australia should take responsibility for the children. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has declined to publicly detail the operational arrangements behind the flights, citing security and legal sensitivities.

The secrecy has poured petrol on public anger.

These women joined a death cult, married terrorists, and waged war on everything we stand for.



No “rehabilitation” for those who betrayed their country. Deport them. Protect Australia.



Labor, Stop rolling out the red carpet for Isis terrorists in exchange for votes. pic.twitter.com/WHAfXDNdNM — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) May 6, 2026

Online reaction has been ferocious, with posts demanding answers about who is paying for passports, airfares, accommodation, transport and medical support. Commenters have labelled the women “terrorist supporting scum” and argued they forfeited their rights by travelling to Islamic State territory. One widely shared opinion alleges the government tried to keep the operation out of the public eye. Accusing Tony Burke of lying about providing assistance and claimed passports were delivered so the group could enter Australia.

Security agencies have also flagged the ongoing taxpayer burden. Estimates circulating in briefings and public commentary suggest monitoring and support for high-risk individuals can cost up to $2 million per person, covering surveillance, case management and specialist programs.

Labor’s assistance enabling ‘ISIS bride’ terrorists to return to Australia exposes the government’s ‘Stockholm syndrome’ with radical Islam.



One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson said Labor’s politically motivated, fear-driven coddling of Islamic extremism was complicit in… pic.twitter.com/PuGfSu5jMC — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) May 6, 2026

The repatriation has triggered fierce criticism of the Albanese government, with political opponents arguing the operation creates unnecessary risk. One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson issued a lengthy statement accusing the government of capitulating to “political Islam”. She linked the returns to rising antisemitism in Australia, and said Royal Commission testimony into the Bondi massacre showed antisemitism “little different to what German Jews experienced in the 1930s”. Hanson accused Labor of “coddling” extremism and alleged Burke was “so scared of losing the Muslim vote in his electorate” that the government had been “held hostage by political Islam”.

One thing is clear: the return of the ISIS brides to Australia will trigger intense scrutiny of Labor government policies, significant political fallout, and heightened fear in a nation still healing from the wounds of the ISIS-inspired Bondi terror attack.