OUTRAGEOUS! Jewish effigy hanged in Montreal

On May 24, a protest led by Montreal4Palestine figures Mahmoud Khalil and Bara Abuhamed included street prayers, confrontations with citizens, and the display of what appeared to be an effigy of a Jewish person hanging from a noose while wearing a kippah.

The incident sparked outrage across Canada and abroad, with reactions coming from federal politicians, commentators, and Israel’s ambassador to Canada.

Le groupe pro-Hamas Mtl4Palestine affiche le drapeau des Canadiens à côté de ce qui semble être une effigie d’un Juif portant une kippa, pendu avec une corde. pic.twitter.com/qUjHXSpILA — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) May 25, 2026

The controversy comes just weeks after Quebec adopted legislation aimed at banning street prayers. Despite that, demonstrators openly prayed in the streets while SPVM officers observed without enforcing the law.

Montreal4Palestine later denied accusations of antisemitism, claiming the effigy represented Israeli politician Itamar Ben Gvir rather than a Jewish person.

The group accused critics of spreading “defamatory accusations” and deliberately distorting the protest’s meaning.

Public statement rejecting false accusations, defamations and all forms of hate while defending freedom of expression. pic.twitter.com/U3eDVlsDsi — Montreal4Palestine (@mtl4palestine) May 27, 2026

Critics, however, argue that the imagery spoke for itself.

Among the individuals identified at the protest was Mahmoud Khalil, who was recently found guilty of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and received a conditional discharge with 12 months' probation requiring him to keep the peace and maintain good behaviour.

This raises questions about whether his participation in Sunday’s protest may constitute a breach of those conditions.

Khalil has previously been filmed shouting “Explode the heads of Zionists” in Arabic and has publicly defended what he describes as “the resistance,” referring to Hamas.

He has also been accused of harassing journalists and Jewish students on Montreal campuses.

Bara Abuhamed, another organizer present, was arrested in 2023 at Carrefour Laval and charged with unlawful assembly and assaulting a peace officer. He was later named in a court injunction restricting access to several Montreal properties.

Lawyer Neil Oberman, acting on behalf of clients from Montreal’s Jewish community, has now sent a formal legal demand by bailiff to SPVM chief Fady Dagher, Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette, and the commanders of four police stations serving Montreal’s main Jewish neighbourhoods.

🚨 BREAKING: Lawyer @NeilOberman has formally served, by bailiff and on behalf of two members of Montreal’s Jewish community, a legal demand to the Director of the @SPVM, Montreal Mayor @SorayaMartinezF, Quebec Premier @CFrechette, and the commanding officers of the four police… pic.twitter.com/DEfmD6ItwV — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 26, 2026

The letter calls for a criminal investigation into potential offences including unlawful assembly, public incitement of hatred, wilful promotion of hatred, intimidation, uttering threats, advocating genocide, and the alleged breach of Mahmoud Khalil’s probation conditions.

Authorities have reportedly been given 10 days to respond with details on what actions will be taken.

A copy of the demand letter can be seen below.