Outrageous! Now the Justin Trudeau Liberals refuse to receive petitions!

Leave it to the Trudeau Liberals to spit upon the face of democracy yet again. Their latest act of egregious behaviour: when Rebel News staff visited Liberal Party of Canada headquarters to drop off two petitions, we were informed by the Parliamentary Protective Service it would be “impossible” to do so.

That’s a direct quote: “impossible.” Why? How is it they are afraid of receiving sheets of paper festooned with the signatures of thousands of concerned Canadians?

Petitions have long been a time-honoured part of the democratic process. But now the Liberals can’t even pretend to be concerned about what people think about their behaviour.

Indeed, apparently if a Canadian is not on Team Trudeau, that person‘s opinion is worthless and petitions brought all the way from Toronto to Ottawa are given the return-to-sender treatment. Brutal.

Incidentally, our petitions touched on two topics. More than 23,000 of you signed our Free Tamara Lich petition. Since being re-arrested last week, it is obvious that the freedom convoy organizer is being held as a political prisoner. This is outrageous.

As well, more than 15,000 of you signed our Fire Mendicino petition. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino continues to lie that law enforcement agencies asked the government to invoke the Emergencies Act in Ottawa in February in order to deal with the trucker convoy. Yet more disgraceful behaviour from a minister that increasingly resembles Pinocchio.

At least the Conservative Party of Canada received our petition in which more than 23,000 of you asked Conservatives to take a stand for Tamara Lich by pressuring the government to release her from custody.

In the meantime, we have learned something new in terms of trying to deliver petitions to this Liberal government. And it’s this: if you have a contrarian opinion to their governance, they are simply not interested in hearing it.It’s “impossible” for them to receive such data.

So much for “sunny ways”…