Panhandling scam, theft and unpaid rent exposed!

When you see someone begging for money on the streets, do you assume they are desperately in need?

Caselina Margel and her husband, Iulian Zatreanu, have been commiting crimes in the United States and Canada for over 10 years.

In 2023, the couple began renting a property in Toronto. Three days in, the landlord Farzana Aslam realized that something was off. Rent payments stopped, the property was being damaged, and Farzana discovered Margel was begging for money on the streets.

Margel allegedly uses her small child while begging for money.

Earlier this year in January 2025, Margel was involved in a distraction theft at a variety store in Hamilton, Ontario.

The former landlord Farzana recognized her in the Hamilton Police report and phoned the police right away. Hamilton Police confirmed to me that she was arrested in relation to the theft.

Iulian was intercepted by United States Border Patrol in 2022 after entering the country illegally from Canada. Through documents related to this incident, it is alleged that he received asylum in Canada in 2019. Margel’s status in Canada remains unknown.

