Pastor Artur Joins Crowd of Truck Convoy Supporters at Calgary Stop
On Sunday evening, Pastor Art joined thousands of others to greet the convoy on their way to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates.
Calgarians gathered at Fying J Truck Stop on Sunday night to greet a convoy of trucks heading to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates.
Among the crowd was Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who spoke to Rebel News about the injustice of the mandates for not only truckers, but also the plight of longtime schoolteachers and nurses who have been forced to leave their professions over the jab.
UPDATE: Pastor Artur and the people of Calgary are preparing a warm welcome for the #TruckersForFreedom convoy.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 24, 2022
The convoy against vaccine mandates will continue towards Ottawa tomorrow morning.
Please go to https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h to fund our convoy coverage. pic.twitter.com/9IdeotI2LI
Thousands of Calgarians continue to gather at Flying J truck stop this evening in support of the nationwide convoy. The convoy is expected to arrive in the next hour or two.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 24, 2022
Please go to https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h to support our convoy coverage. #TruckersForFreedom @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/fHGtrLQ3Vk
Despite the convoy being delayed, some Calgarians are still waiting in cold weather to give them a warm welcome.https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h pic.twitter.com/JzjjWIJYZV— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 24, 2022
Please donate to cover our travel expenses as we cover a trucker's freedom convoy from B.C. to Ottawa by visiting ConvoyReports.com. Thank you!
- By Mocha Bezirgan
