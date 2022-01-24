Pastor Artur Joins Crowd of Truck Convoy Supporters at Calgary Stop

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports Please donate to cover our travel expenses as we cover a trucker's freedom convoy from B.C. to Ottawa. Convoy Reporting E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Calgarians gathered at Fying J Truck Stop on Sunday night to greet a convoy of trucks heading to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates.

Among the crowd was Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who spoke to Rebel News about the injustice of the mandates for not only truckers, but also the plight of longtime schoolteachers and nurses who have been forced to leave their professions over the jab.

UPDATE: Pastor Artur and the people of Calgary are preparing a warm welcome for the #TruckersForFreedom convoy.



The convoy against vaccine mandates will continue towards Ottawa tomorrow morning.



January 24, 2022

Thousands of Calgarians continue to gather at Flying J truck stop this evening in support of the nationwide convoy. The convoy is expected to arrive in the next hour or two.

Thousands of Calgarians continue to gather at Flying J truck stop this evening in support of the nationwide convoy. The convoy is expected to arrive in the next hour or two.

January 24, 2022

Despite the convoy being delayed, some Calgarians are still waiting in cold weather to give them a warm welcome.

