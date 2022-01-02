Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again for allegedly breaking soviet-style probation restrictions

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 23047 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and his brother Dawid, were just arrested by Calgary Police apparently for violation of the soviet-style probation restrictions levied against him for daring to open his church and feed to the homeless throughout Covid-19. This is far from Artur’s first encounter with police, he has been arrested in a dramatic roadside arrest and while deboarding an airplane at the airport. If only Calgary police and health authorities exhibited the same level of malice towards gangs and drug dealers.

Many had hoped that the new year would bring a decrease in tyrannical inclinations from authorities, a decline in restrictions and an increase in freedoms with Omicron being reportedly being a much less serious variant, but if today's news indicates anything, our fight for freedom has only just begun.

Thankfully, Nathaniel Pawlowski, Artur’s son, was filming as the arrest unfolded. He shared his dramatic footage and we have included it in our video so you can see just how unreasonable Artur and his family have been treated. The content is truly shocking.

This madness simply must stop.

We have already contacted Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, the exceptional lawyer being provided to Artur at no cost to him thanks to your generous support at SaveArtur.com. Artur is not one to back down from a fight, and neither are we, with your help we can stand up against these bullies and have save Pastor Artur.

