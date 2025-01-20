Pat King awaits February sentencing for convoy protest role

Sheila Gunn Reid
  January 20, 2025   |   News

Pat King, a self-proclaimed key organizer of the 2022 Ottawa Freedom Convoy protests, will be sentenced on February 7 after being found guilty of mischief and disobeying a court order.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland delivered the guilty verdict in November while acquitting King of three counts of intimidation and one of obstructing police.

King made himself one of the most visible faces of the demonstrations opposing COVID-19 mandates, now could face up to 10 years in prison.

His defence seeks a sentence limited to time served and probation, highlighting his five months in pretrial detention. King also spent over a week in custody after allegations of breaching bail conditions.

The demonstrations attracted thousands to Parliament Hill, opposing COVID-19 public health measures, vaccine mandates, and government policies.

