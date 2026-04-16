🔴 LIVE: Pauline Hanson takes on the Victorian media

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We're going live on Saturday as Pauline Hanson holds a press conference that is expected to draw strong attention from the Victorian media and political observers.

The event comes as Hanson's One Nation continues to build momentum nationally, with growing attention on its performance in recent polling trends and its expanding presence in suburban and regional electorates. Against that backdrop, Hanson’s appearance in Victoria is being closely watched as part of the party’s broader push to challenge the established political order in one of Australia’s most traditionally left-leaning states.

This press conference is expected to place Hanson directly in front of the Victorian media contingent, which has long been critical of One Nation’s platform and leadership. With heightened scrutiny and a combative political atmosphere, the interaction between Hanson and the press is likely to be a focal point of the morning.

The Nepean by-election campaign also forms part of the wider political context, with One Nation candidate Darren Hercus representing the party’s attempt to translate national attention into local electoral support.