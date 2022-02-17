Pawlowski family reacts to Pastor Artur's bail being denied

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 27073 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was denied bail in a decision that left Artur, his family and his legal counsel Sarah Miller shocked.

While we may have to wait a day or two for the written ruling to be released, and at the time you’ll be able to read Judge Erin Olsen’s words for yourself, you surely won’t be surprised to learn that she hardly seemed impartial in her ruling. In fact, she not only denied Artur bail, she also unprovokedly stated that the crown had a very strong case against Artur when the trial commences.

Bail is usually denied when someone poses a threat to society, which might make sense in the case of a gangster or drug dealer, but all Pastor Artur ever did was preach, feed the homeless and open his church.

That, in COVID-19 Alberta, is apparently a threat to society.

Immediately following the court’s decision, I joined the Pawlowski family at their home to discuss the ongoing persecution of Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Marzena, Artur’s wife, Nathaniel, his son, and Dawid, his brother, all shared their thoughts and feelings about the struggles over these last two years, and indeed the last two decades. The family is heartbroken and disgusted, but they are far from done standing up for freedom and for Pastor Artur.

