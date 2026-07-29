Ontario PC MPP Charmaine Williams charged riding association for hotel stays

Ontario PC MPP Charmaine Williams billed her donor-funded riding association more than $14,000 for hotel stays before quietly reimbursing at least some of the money months before the controversy became public, according to the Ontario PC Party.

Williams, the MPP for Brampton Centre and Ontario's Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, is already facing scrutiny for charging taxpayers nearly $16,000 for overnight accommodations in Toronto despite representing a nearby GTA riding.

Now, reporting by The Trillium has revealed she also billed her riding association $14,348.20 for hotel stays in 2024 and 2025. The expenses included more than $7,500 at Toronto's Royal Sonesta Hotel, more than $4,600 at Hilton properties, and additional stays at hotels in Ottawa.