Ontario PC MPP Charmaine Williams charged riding association for hotel stays
An Ontario PC Party spokesperson confirmed Williams had reimbursed the riding association for the accommodations "many months ago."
Ontario PC MPP Charmaine Williams billed her donor-funded riding association more than $14,000 for hotel stays before quietly reimbursing at least some of the money months before the controversy became public, according to the Ontario PC Party.
Williams, the MPP for Brampton Centre and Ontario's Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, is already facing scrutiny for charging taxpayers nearly $16,000 for overnight accommodations in Toronto despite representing a nearby GTA riding.
Now, reporting by The Trillium has revealed she also billed her riding association $14,348.20 for hotel stays in 2024 and 2025. The expenses included more than $7,500 at Toronto's Royal Sonesta Hotel, more than $4,600 at Hilton properties, and additional stays at hotels in Ottawa.
Riding associations are funded primarily through political donations but also receive public support through Elections Ontario's per-vote subsidy and political donation tax credits.
After questions were raised, Ontario PC Party spokesperson Peter Turkington confirmed Williams had reimbursed the riding association for the accommodations "many months ago."
Neither Williams, the Ontario PC Party nor Premier Doug Ford's office explained why the hotel expenses were originally charged to the riding association, how much was repaid, or why the reimbursement occurred.
Premier Doug Ford has since apologized, announced the allowance will be abolished, and said every MPP who claimed the benefit will be required to repay taxpayers.
Williams has yet to publicly address either her taxpayer-funded hotel claims or the hotel expenses billed to her riding association.
PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila