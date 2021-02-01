Pickup hockey protest to support Ocean Wiesblatt played at Toronto City Hall

As the immortal play-by-play announcer Foster Hewitt was fond of saying: “Hello Canada and hockey fans in the United States and Newfoundland…”

OK, so the hockey game that broke out at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto recently wasn’t exactly NHL calibre. In fact, it wasn’t even played on ice. In fact, thanks to those ongoing Wuhan virus protocols, the game made for a highly illegal affair (lack of social distancing, a gathering of more than five people, blah, blah, blah…).

But it was in the name of a great cause: namely, to show solidarity to Calgary’s Ocean Wiesblatt, that hockey player two female Calgary police officers actually threatened to shoot with their Tasers for the egregious crime of… skating in the great outdoors?

Luckily, most of the hockey players who showed up at Nathan Phillips Square were gracious ladies — not weaponized hockey harpies.

Alas, the rank and file of the illustrious City Hall security corps were not impressed. After all, a small gathering playing street hockey is a potential super spreader event. Security nagged the players to leave, at one point even calling law enforcement. But after the Toronto cops observed the game for several minutes, they decided they wanted no part in being enlisted as reluctant referees and puttered on.

Yet, once again, the harassment by security to vacate the premises made for an appalling double standard. After all, how was it those violent thugs who comprised Afro Indigenous Rising got to occupy Nathan Phillips Square last summer for three whole weeks, breaking 11 sections of the Trespass Act in the process, without any repercussions? Indeed, City Hall security enabled these protesters, while charging members of Rebel News with trespassing for… practicing journalism?

In any event, the players ignored the mall cops and had a jolly good game of hockey. And better yet: unlike Ocean, nobody from law enforcement threatened to Taser them. Toronto Mayor John Tory must be redder than a goal light…