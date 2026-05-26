Poilievre backs banning minors from gender reassignment surgery

While a small-but-vocal number of proponents back radical gender ideology, Sheila Gunn Reid described the issue as being an “80/20” situation, where 80% of people are “severely normal” but a smaller 20% are “radical and crazy.”

Livestream Clips
  |   May 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Activist Chris Elston, better known as “Billboard Chris,” asked Pierre Poilievre for his views on gender reassignment surgery — something he called “child abuse” — at a recent Conservative Party of Canada event in British Columbia.

Citing a policy adopted at the party's convention three years ago, Poilievre said “there should be no irreversible sex changes for kids, period,” making it adamantly clear “that is our policy, and I support that policy.”

The Conservative leader said youth are not equipped to make these kinds of decisions, and added that “biological men have no place in female bathrooms, change rooms or sports.”

Poilievre told the parental rights activist that a Conservative-led federal government would reflect these views.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Sheila Gunn Reid said she was “glad” Billboard Chris asked that question and that Conservatives were “completely in line with reality.”

While a small-but-vocal number of proponents back radical gender ideology, Sheila described the issue as being an “80/20” situation, where 80% of people are “severely normal” but a smaller 20% are “radical and crazy.”

Regular people don't believe their “six-year-old daughter should be exposed to a lady-wiener in the change room,” she stated.

Unfortunately, that small minority of radicals seems to “occupy all the spaces of influence,” she added, pointing to politics and education as two examples.

DONATE: Stop Classroom Grooming!

Latest News

Rebel News is confronting the woke mob and fighting back against their efforts to sexualize and indoctrinate children. We're taking action, as well as reporting on the worldwide protests against transgender madness. Please chip in to support our efforts to protect kids - which can sometimes even require extraordinary expenses such as security for our reporters, and meals on the road.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

 

 

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-05-26 19:57:49 -0400 Flag
    Only crazy people think sex is fluid and gender can easily be changed just by thinking about it.