Poilievre backs banning minors from gender reassignment surgery

Activist Chris Elston, better known as “Billboard Chris,” asked Pierre Poilievre for his views on gender reassignment surgery — something he called “child abuse” — at a recent Conservative Party of Canada event in British Columbia.

Citing a policy adopted at the party's convention three years ago, Poilievre said “there should be no irreversible sex changes for kids, period,” making it adamantly clear “that is our policy, and I support that policy.”

The Conservative leader said youth are not equipped to make these kinds of decisions, and added that “biological men have no place in female bathrooms, change rooms or sports.”

Poilievre told the parental rights activist that a Conservative-led federal government would reflect these views.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Sheila Gunn Reid said she was “glad” Billboard Chris asked that question and that Conservatives were “completely in line with reality.”

While a small-but-vocal number of proponents back radical gender ideology, Sheila described the issue as being an “80/20” situation, where 80% of people are “severely normal” but a smaller 20% are “radical and crazy.”

Regular people don't believe their “six-year-old daughter should be exposed to a lady-wiener in the change room,” she stated.

Unfortunately, that small minority of radicals seems to “occupy all the spaces of influence,” she added, pointing to politics and education as two examples.