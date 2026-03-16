Poilievre backs call to deport driver in Humboldt Broncos crash

The man convicted in the fatal 2018 accident involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team should be deported, says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“The process has played out,” Poilievre told Juno News in a written statement.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, the man who flew through a stop sign and into the hockey team's bus, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a permanent resident but non-citizen, said he is pursuing “all the legal avenues” he has to remain in the country. “I want to fight for my family,” he told CBC.

On Friday's Rebel Roundtable livestream, hosts David Menzies and Drea Humphrey backed the Conservative leader's view on deportation.

“I want to see this guy deported,” David said, adding he'd like to see him “back in India as fast as possible.” In addition to the loss of lives and severe injuries sustained, David slammed the mainstream media for making it seem like Sidhu was a victim.

Drea acknowledged that Sidhu did seem remorseful and took accountability for his careless actions — but said “at the end of the day, he's still gotta get out.”

Canada needs to be clear about the severity of “law and order,” she continued.

“We have to point out how serious of a tragedy this was, whether it was an accident or not, and we cannot waiver on stuff like this. He's gotta go, we've gotta deport him and that is what it is.”