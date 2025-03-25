Poilievre calls out the 'Century Initiative' — a 'mass immigration' Ponzi scheme

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to attack the surging Liberals on immigration, focusing on the Liberal-linked Century Initiative, with a co-founder joining team Carney.

Liberal leader Mark Carney added co-founder Mark Wiseman, a former senior executive with Blackrock, to his advisory council last week, “It shows that Mark Carney supports the Liberal Century Initiative to nearly triple our population to 100 million people,” Poilievre told reporters.

“That is the radical Liberal agenda on immigration.”

Carney clarified that Wiseman would not advise him on immigration related matters, having already promised to scale back immigration to pre-pandemic levels.

Nevertheless, Poilievre promised to stop the “mass immigration” Initiative from becoming a reality.

Pierre Poilievre slams the Liberals for destroying housing affordability over the last ten years, saying it would be more of the same under Carney. pic.twitter.com/hfczMi7ADG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 25, 2025

Founded in 2014, the Century Initiative is a non-partisan group of Canadians who envision a more populous and prosperous Canada with a greater global influence.

The group supports increasing both immigration and domestic births to reach the OECD average of 1.6 children per woman by 2035, up from Canada's current record low of 1.3.

The Initiative educates, advocates, and meets with key decision-makers to advance its goals. It also publishes an annual scorecard on Canada's growth and prosperity.

When asked about the pro-immigration lobby, Poilievre said: “It shows that the Liberals would be no different in a fourth term than they were in the first three,” claiming they followed a “radical globalist ideology” of massive uncontrolled population growth.

“That puts strain on our housing market, our healthcare, and our job market,” he added.

The Century Initiative earlier published a note to its website to counter “misleading claims” about the campaign.

Poilievre slams Carney for hiring Mark Wiseman, a former BlackRock exec who co-founded the Century Initiative, a nonprofit that aims to balloon Canada's population to 100M by the year 2100.



Conservatives "will get back to moderate, reasonable levels of immigration," he says. pic.twitter.com/y6OKvMrUhJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 21, 2025

A 2020 memo forewarned current targets could pose serious challenges to housing, education and health service infrastructure for provinces and municipalities but was also ignored.

“There was a notable increase in sentiments that correlate immigration with economic strain in Canada,” said report Foresights For Human Rights: 2024 Preliminary Report.

Three in five (59%) agreed immigration has placed “too much pressure” on public services in Canada. Fewer also believe “immigrants make the country better,” year over year, declining from 52% to 44%.

“Canada made me a promise. It makes all of us a promise,” Poilievre said last October 24. “Whether we're born here [or] arrived as immigrants, if you work hard, you get a good life.”

“And that promise, like everything else, is broken.”

When asked further about the Initiative, Poilievre reminded Canadians that the Conservative Party “voted against the Century Initiative in the House of Commons.”

On February 12, 2024, the opposition parties passed a motion to revise immigration quotas, but the federal government ignored it at the time.

Due to declining popularity, the Liberals promised to decrease the number of permanent residents from 395,000 in 2023 to 365,000 by 2027 last October 24.

A previous plan tabled 500,000 additional permanent residents in each of the next two years. “We didn't get the balance quite right,” admitted then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We will get back to moderate reasonable levels of immigration,” Poilievre promised. “Our country was built by common sense immigration.”