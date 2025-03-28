Poilievre packs the house: Massive Surrey B.C. rally draws thousands

Pierre Poilievre’s Canada First Rally in Surrey, B.C., garnered a resounding show of support, with thousands braving the rain to hear the Conservative leader lay out his vision for the country should his party form government next month.





MASSIVE Pierre Poilievre, Canada First Rally, in Surrey B.C.



Over 5000K people showed up for change and I’m told by campaign staff it was Poilievre’s largest rally yet.



More to come at https://t.co/a7yMAeu7Sl pic.twitter.com/9FRhD73ibw — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 28, 2025

The rally, held inside a large industrial building on Thursday, March 27, saw eager attendees lining up hours in advance, with one family at the start of the line telling Rebel News they had arrived at 1:30 p.m.— well before doors opened at 6 p.m.According to a CPC campaign staffer, the event drew over 5,500 people, making it Poilievre’s largest rally to date. This turnout significantly outnumbered the crowds at events held by the newly sworn-in Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, whosehave averaged at a few hundred and peaked at approximately 1,000.





5,500 patriotic Canadians.



United in Surrey.



Under our proud flag 🇨🇦.



Let's put Canada First—for a change: https://t.co/eIy7PDtCaB pic.twitter.com/2Iqbb5UfTG — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 28, 2025



Before Poilievre took the stage, his wife, Anaida Poilievre, addressed the energized crowd, sharing personal stories that underscored the Conservative leader’s core message. She spoke of Poilievre’s adoption and upbringing in a hardworking middle-class family, as well as her own family’s experience of fleeing Venezuela for a better life in Canada.



Anaida highlighted the stark contrast between then and now, explaining that as a single woman, she was once able to save for a down payment on a home — something increasingly out of reach under Liberal governance.



Building on that theme, Poilievre laid out his plan to restore opportunity and wealth to Canadians, which included promising a 15% yearly income tax cut for many Canadians, a $5,000 annual Tax-Free Savings Accounts top up for investments per year so long as those funds are invested into Canadian Companies, an end the federal tax on new homes under $1.3 Million and the complete elimination of the federal carbon tax.

This, he says, is in stark contrast to Carney, who only proposed to ‘pause’ the ‘divisive’ tax after assuming leadership of the Liberals.

Poilievre maintains that he will open up Canada’s economy to let Canadians benefit from its rich resources.

Rebel News spoke candidly with many attendees who see Poilievre as a last chance for the country's success.

When asked about polls suggesting the Liberals are leading, the overwhelming sentiment was skepticism. Many pointed to Poilievre’s massive rallies as proof that the numbers don’t reflect the real mood of the country.

But for those who fear another four years of Liberal rule, the consequences are clear: Many said that if Poilievre loses, they and some of their loved ones will be leaving Canada.