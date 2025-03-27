Rebel reporters forced to leave Carney event by police!

Bingeman’s Conference Centre in Kitchener, Ont., was the venue for the latest Mark Carney rally. We were keen to attend and hopefully get an opportunity to scrum Mr. Carney. After all, we have so many unanswered questions for our unelected Prime Minister.

Shockingly – in a good way – a Liberal Party staffer escorted us into the venue, bypassing the lineup of attendees in order to invite us to register at the media table. Indeed, if it seemed too good to be true, that’s because it WAS too good to be true. Within a few minutes. all hell broke loose as handsy Liberal staffers and security guards and RCMP officers demanded we leave the premises or face trespassing charges.

No reason was given for our expulsion – which has been par for the course when it comes to Liberal events this past decade.

But we thought with a new sheriff in town, things would be different. Last year in Davos, Switzerland, Carney – while en route to attending a World Economic Forum shindig – told Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant that he was a supporter of press freedom. This was in response to the brutal assault and false arrest of David Menzies at the hands of RCMP officer Greg Dumouchel.

Reacting to the arrest of Rebel reporter David Menzies, Mark Carney said it was “absolutely the wrong thing to do.” Tough questions, he said, were a part of being a public figure.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/b3YH4fsQnQ pic.twitter.com/mBRj6aogjO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2024

But some 14 months later, Carney is singing a different tune. Now he routinely bars independent media from covering his events.

Why would that be? Maybe because he can’t control us like he controls the mainstream media, which is now funded by the Liberal Party of Canada?

Such a shame. Because as previously mentioned, we had so many queries for the censorious Carney. Such as:

What’s the deal with that photo of him rubbing shoulders with Ghislaine Maxwell, the recruiter of young women for “Epstein Island”? Did Mr. Carney visit that island? Why won’t he divulge all of his financial holdings? Is it because Carney could be in a conflict of interest as PM, approving legislation that would benefit companies he has ties to? Why has he basically pilfered every policy plank for the Pierre Poilievre Conservatives, from axing the carbon tax – well, sort of – to promising to cut the GST for new home buyers? (There’s one promise noticeably missing though: that he would revoke Justin Trudeau’s egregious gun grab.) Why is he proud to be labeled an “elitist” and a “globalist”? And how would that improve life for everyday Canadians? Why does Carney present himself as an “outsider”, yet he doesn’t like to be reminded that he was Justin Trudeau’s financial advisor for the past five years? Why has he welcomed Sean Fraser back to the party – a man Pierre Poilievre describes as both the worst immigration minister and the worst housing minister in the history of Canada? Why did he ominously state the following: “[Something] my government is going to do is use all of the powers of the federal government, including the emergency powers of the federal government, to accelerate the major projects that we need in order to build this economy and take on the Americans.” How many days did Carney reside in Canada last year? Does he even have a Canadian residence now? If the U.S. is indeed an existential threat to Canada, why has he not arranged a meeting with President Trump?

Alas, the globalist/elitist has no time whatsoever to answer these queries. And escorts us from venues under threat of criminal charges.

Bottom line: we used to say that the more we learn about Mark Carney the more one is reminded of that lyric from the classic Who song, Won’t Get Fooled Again. Namely: “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”

We now want to revise that line. How does this sound: “Meet the new boss, potentially way worse than the old boss.”

And given that the old boss was Justin Trudeau, wow, that’s saying a mouthful…