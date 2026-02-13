Poilievre reacts to mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie discussed Pierre Poilievre's response to Tuesday's mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. which left nine people dead and over two dozen injured.

The Conservative leader expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragedy while speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday. He described the event as appalling and heartbreaking, noting parents shouldn't have to worry about whether their children will come home from school.

"Children who should have been thinking about homework and hockey were instead thrown into terror, grief, and uncertainty," he said.

Pierre Poilievre reacts to Tuesday's mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., which left nine people dead and over two dozen injured.



"Children who should have been thinking about homework and hockey were instead thrown into terror, grief, and uncertainty," he says. pic.twitter.com/wHfLH00zcX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2026

Sheila praised Poilievre's remarks after the tragedy, noting they appeared heartfelt and genuine. "Much of it was unscripted, his entire opening statement was heartfelt, he wasn't reading off notes," she said.

"I don't think he's an emotional guy, I think he's probably more like me where I exist in two modes: righteous indignation and jokey, and I think he's sort of like that too, except when he talks about his kids or kids in general," Sheila continued.

"You could tell that he really felt that and meant it," she added.

Alexa also applauded Poilievre's response to the mass shooting, calling his statement a "prime minister's speech."

The gunman in Tuesday's mass murder has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Strang, a transgender ex-student. The tragic event remains under investigation, with a focus on Strang's history of mental health issues and other factors.