Poilievre tackles B.C. property rights fears at Vancouver town hall

More than 1,000 people packed the Pinnacle Hotel in Vancouver on Saturday, May 23, for a town hall focused on an issue increasingly rattling landowners across British Columbia: private property rights.

Hosted by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, the event focused on growing concerns over the federal government’s Musqueam Rights Recognition Agreement and Aboriginal title claims following last year’s controversial Cowichan Tribes v. Canada decision, which described Aboriginal title as a “prior and senior interest” outside B.C.’s land title system and deemed portions of fee simple ownership “defective and invalid.”

LAND GRABS & PROPERTY RIGHTS



LIVE: Conservative Party’s town hall on property rights with Pierre Poilievre.



Full report to come at Rebel News. https://t.co/HwHmGn29yj — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 24, 2026

During the town hall, Poilievre outlined the Conservatives’ proposed motion calling on the Liberal government to immediately defend private property rights before the courts, explicitly protect homeowners in future agreements, and restore certainty that Canadians’ homes and land titles remain secure.

The Conservatives have also called on Ottawa to reverse a litigation directive that prevents federal lawyers from fully arguing in favour of property rights in court. He further demanded that a parliamentary committee study the legal and constitutional implications of the Cowichan ruling and the Musqueam agreement.

Following Poilievre’s speech, attendees lined up for a Q&A session. While approaching the microphone, members of the Conservative leader’s team prevented Rebel News from posing a question. A nearby local resident and friend then offered to ask Poilievre my prepared question regarding compelled land acknowledgments and whether his party would act to relieve pressure on Canadians to participate in them or face professional consequences for refusing to do so.

After the event, Rebel News spoke with several attendees, including Richmond residents who recalled the shock and uncertainty they experienced after learning Aboriginal title had been recognized over portions of land connected to their city through the Cowichan decision.

Just days later, on Monday, the Conservative motion aimed at strengthening protections for private property rights was voted down by the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Québécois.