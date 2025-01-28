WATCH: Poilievre wants MASS DEPORTATIONS for violent temporary residents

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre says mass deportations are vital to addressing violence by temporary residents.

“Hate crimes were up over 100% in Canada before October 7th,” Poilievre said, noting Jewish Canadians are the “principal victims” of hate crimes.

It is not yet known what percentage of antisemitic incidents were the result of temporary residents.

"We must deport any temporary resident that is here on a permit or a visa that is carrying out violence or hate crimes"



Pierre Poilievre condemns antisemitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day and calls to deport non-citizens who are committing crimes. pic.twitter.com/iuXWdSMOnx — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 28, 2025

Recent testimony by Jewish advocates found Canadian Jews increasingly at odds with Muslims and Arabs, who they say are responsible for “a crisis of Jew hatred in this country.”

“We’re the low-hanging fruit, the proverbial canary in the coal mine,” reads prior Senate testimony by Simon Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

Shootings at Jewish schools and firebombing of synagogues have become commonplace following the killings of eight Canadians on October 7, 2023.

“We must not just condemn these things. We must take action against them,” said Poilievre, invoking threats of deportations to address rising antisemitic attacks.

In 2023, Jews were the leading targets of police-reported hate crimes in the country despite accounting for less than one percent of the national population, Statistics Canada revealed.

Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?@TheMenzoid tours the 'No Gaza Refugees' billboard truck in downtown Toronto, and hears what residents think about Canada's plan to take in more refugees.



➡️➡️https://t.co/6KPFpaal43 pic.twitter.com/dxuCthWINh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2024

Poilievre called for the deportation of “any temporary resident that is here on a permit or a visa that is carrying out violence or hate crimes on our soil.”

Visa applications for some 4,782 Gazan refugees have been approved to date, reported Blacklock’s, with only 616 people arriving in Canada on a three-year residency permit.

According to focus group findings, Canadians perceived a growing “anti-Arab sentiment” following the October 7th attacks. They called on the country to “promote the rights and safety” of the Arab diaspora in response to “rising rates of Islamophobia.”

Meanwhile, antisemitic hate crimes rose 71% since 2022, revealed Statistics Canada, though similar focus groups were not organized for Jewish Canadians.

“We see in our own streets antisemitism guided by obscene ‘woke ideologies’ that have led to an explosion in hate crimes,” the Tory leader told reporters.

We have just obtained what appears to be a leaked email written by CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp) employee George Achi instructing reporters to:



1. not to mention Gaza has not been occupied since 2005

2. not refer to Palestinian terrorists as terrorists



If true, this… pic.twitter.com/rqlhfm1clX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 8, 2023

Internal CBC communications just days after the attack urged journalists to call Hamas members “militants,” though it has been designated as a terror group since 2002. The overwhelming consensus shows that classification “trivializes their true nature and intent.”

Liberal MPs later rejected a Conservative motion to question George Achi, author of the internal memo and Director of Journalistic Standards at CBC over the editorial stance.

A 2011 directive by its Ombudsman said the network did not ban its reporters from using the word.

CBC News did not report the October 7th attacks as terrorism, with complainants accusing the broadcaster of favouring “political correctness” in their reports.

A grassroots movement also took shape over the network’s refusal to classify the Israel-Hamas War as a “genocide”.

Conservative MP Jivani slams justice minister Virani's "DEI criminal justice policies" after the violent pro-Hamas riot in Montreal.



"This Liberal justice minister, just like his boss, the prime minister, refuses to take any responsibility." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/1TFBxxGy0H — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2024

Attorney General Arif Virani faced prompt backlash from Conservative MPs, who claimed he had no interest in protecting the Jewish community.

“On this side of the House … we are working to ease tensions in our communities,” he said. “We are looking at the statistics on hate crimes. We are seeking to address them.”

Only 335,000 Jews live in Canada, in contrast to 1.8 million Muslims and 694,000 Arab Canadians. A separate StatsCan study predicts Muslims (2.8 million) would be Canada’s third largest religious group by 2036, behind Catholics (12.9 million) and Protestants (5.4 million).