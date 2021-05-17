Police in Nova Scotia fine church, attendees for holding Sunday services

Google Maps

A church in Weston, Nova Scotia and seven of its congregants have been hit with heavy fines for gathering to worship on Sunday.

The Nova Scotia RCMP have issued a fine of $11,622.50 to the Weston Christian Fellowship Church, alongside fines of $2,422 to seven complicit churchgoers.

This is the third straight Sunday that the RCMP have targeted the Weston church. On May 2 they issued a warning that the church was in violation of the province’s Health Protection Act and then on May 9 issued identical fines to both the church and 26 of its attendees.

These fines are the latest in a series of targeted police actions against Christian churches in Canada. These include police seizures of GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta and the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario as well as the arrests of pastors James Coates, Artur Pawlowski and Tim Stephens in Alberta.

While the enforcement of public health restrictions in Nova Scotia has previously been restricted to issuing fines, a recent Supreme Court injunction grants police additional powers to arrest anyone not in compliance with the province’s public health orders.