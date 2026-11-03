Police name Hamilton woman, 48, charged in brutal attack on cadet leader selling poppies

Hamilton police have named the woman accused in the attack on a Canadian Armed Forces member who was supervising air cadets selling poppies.

On Tuesday morning, police identified her as Estela Quintanilla, 48, of Hamilton, the Toronto Sun reported. Her next court date is Feb. 4, 2027, at 9 a.m.

NAMED: Estela Quintanilla, 48, is charged with aggravated assault. Police allege she jumped in and knocked down a man who confronted youths for blowing an air horn into poppy selling Air Cadets' ears in Hamilton. https://t.co/sui0Kh2FCx pic.twitter.com/ppFQcSwKLE — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 3, 2026

Police say a 12-year-old boy was also arrested. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be named.

The attack happened at Centre on Barton while the man was supervising young air cadets selling poppies ahead of Remembrance Day. Police say he was left with "life-altering" injuries after he stepped in when the cadets were assaulted.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responded on X on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am disgusted by the brutal attack on a Canadian Armed Forces member supervising young cadets selling poppies in Hamilton," Poilievre wrote. "No child should fear violence while selling a poppy. No Canadian should be brutalized for standing up for them. Those responsible for this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of the law."

He urged Canadians to "wear your poppy proudly. Support our veterans. And stand with the Canadians who serve and protect us."

Ned Kuruc, the Conservative MP for Hamilton East–Stoney Creek, said in a statement he was "absolutely disgusted by the violent attack on a member of our local Air Cadets community who was supervising young cadets selling poppies in Hamilton."

"To see someone violently attacked while volunteering their time to support our veterans, is heartbreaking and completely unacceptable," Kuruc said. "There is no place for this kind of violence in our community. Those responsible must be held accountable."

A soldier has life-altering injuries and children were attacked while raising money for veterans, days before Remembrance Day, in a Canadian city.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.