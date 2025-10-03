UPDATES: Police tactical team spotted near ostrich farm as supporters pray for 'miracle'

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey has returned to Edgewood, British Columbia, where Universal Ostrich Farms continues its fight against a Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull order.

Today, she reported that a police emergency response team has been spotted near the farm.

“There's apparently a SWAT team up the road,” Drea told viewers during a live broadcast on social media. “I hope that doesn't mean they've gotten bad news,” she continued, wondering if the police were preparing to “aid the CFIA in the cull.”

In the livestream, Drea recorded an emotional speech from Katie Pasitney, who has acted as a spokesperson for the farm throughout the 10-month ordeal.

“We've been brought edge of the ledge, and we've had to just look over multiple times in the last 10 months,” Pasitney told a crowd of supporters. “It's like God has just pushed us to the edge, and just wondered: will they still keep faith?”

Continuing to keep their belief, the farmer said, has seen “miracles happen.”

Universal Ostrich Farms was granted a last-minute stay of the cull in a recent intervention by the Supreme Court of Canada. The farm's legal team has challenged a previous ruling favouring the CFIA's cull order, which stems from an outbreak of avian flu among the birds more than 250 days ago in December 2024.

Since then, the CFIA has refused to test the birds for immunity — even threatening fines for those who would test the flock — a key source of contention for the farmers and their supporters.

Eggs from the ostriches were also being used in research studying treatments for the virus. Figures in the United States, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have called on the CFIA to spare the birds, offering sanctuary south of the border.

Drea Humphrey will be joined on the farm by a videographer as she continues her embedded coverage. Publisher Ezra Levant will also visit the remote B.C. farm as Rebel News continues to follow the story closely.

Update: One B.C. Leader joins ostrich supporters on farm

“We are here to preserve life, and that has been our mission for 10 months, is to preserve our agricultural sector, our small farms across Canada and our rights, to our animals,” Pasitney said, addressing supporters in a second livestream shared by Drea.

Despite being arrested and the CFIA and RCMP occupying her property, Pasitney called for calm. “We're going to get through this with calmness, prayer, unity and just loving one another,” she said.

One B.C. Leader Dallas Brodie was among the crowd.

“I am upset with the politicians in this province, they are supposed to be here talking to you,” Brodie said, encouraging the birds' supporters to send messages to their representatives. “Go directly to your MLA, it really does put pressure on them.”