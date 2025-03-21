UPDATE: Ostrich farmers' fight to save flock continues

The legal battle to save 400 ostriches at Edgewood, British Columbia's Universal Ostrich Farms continued in court this week as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) continues its pursuit to cull the exotic flock despite farmers' claims they are healthy and immune to the avian flu.

Farmer Katie Pasitney, the adult daughter of a co-owner of the farm, joined Rebel News to provide an update on the latest developments in their plight since their legal win last month where the federal court blocked the CFIA's attempt to find a legal workaround from the injunction that temporally paused their culling order.

While the farmers are relieved to be permitted to have a judicial review of the culling order, they continue to face what they consider to be unreasonable restrictions and punishments from the agency while awaiting those proceedings.

The most recent measure taken against them is a fine they received on March 18. The CFIA issued the penalty due to their claim that the farmers “failed to notify the nearest veterinary inspector of the presence of a reportable disease or toxic substance,” an allegation Pasitney claims isn’t true.

“They slapped us with a $10,000 fine yesterday morning saying that we did not, that we failed to report this illness which is absolutely false,” she said. “All documentation has been given that this is the first case of H5N1 in Canadian history.”

According to Pasitney, when some of birds fell ill they initially believed it was the same non reportable flu that some in their flock caught a few years prior and they handled the onset of the illnesses the same way. “When we started having symptoms, which presented exactly like they did in 2022, we did absolutely exactly what we should have and we went right to our vet.”

The farm and their counsel has been in court this week for examinations for discovery, where both parties have been questioned about their positions and evidence in preparation for the judicial review.

The farm’s expert witnesses who are set to testify include viral immunologist and vaccinologist Dr. Byram Bridle, University of British Columbia Department of Medicine neurology professor Dr. Steven Pelech, and outbreak specialist Dr. Jeff Wilson, who holds doctorates in veterinary medicine, pathology, and epidemiology.

Pasitney expressed continued frustration with the CFIA’s refusal to conduct a thorough assessment to confirm whether or not the animals are even carrying the illness any longer.

“They have not done soil samples. They continue to not do water samples. They deny us testing and still the threat of a $200,000 fine or six months in jail if we shall test our animals ourselves,” she explained. “We have survivors and I think we need to be looking at them as survivors and see how we can use them to better science, not kill them and just keep killing the next animal and the next animal.”

According to Pasitney, thanks to supporters of the cause donating at the farm's crowdfunding site, the farm has already spent $70,000 in legal fees, but expects to owe an additional $75,000 for the next wave of legal costs.

Despite the mounting costs and government pressure, Pasitney and her team remain determined to fight for the lives of their ostriches and the sovereignty of all BC farmers.

“We don’t know what will happen next, that they could come in and still murder all these animals,” she said. “We are in a huge battle to save our animals that in turn can save your animals. Let’s not allow this to be another mistake the government makes," said Pasitney.