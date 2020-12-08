Political violence, censorship, mail-in voting made 2020 election “unfair & unfree” | Joel Pollak with Ezra Levant

The 2020 U.S. presidential election was mired by a number of issues: political violence happening in the streets across America's biggest cities; Big Tech censoring stories critical of Democrats, like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal; a massive change in the way votes are cast by modifying mail-in voting rules.

All of these factors combined to create an unfair and unfree election process, according to Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel joined Ezra to discuss these issues, which he highlights in his new book Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

Joel explained how best to judge an election, and what exactly went wrong with the 2020 presidential election:

We judge the quality of an election based on the entire process, not just the polls and the counting, and if you look at the U.S. presidential election overall, there were several things that made it unfree and unfair. The most important of these was the widespread adoption of vote by mail at the behest of Democrats and over the objections of Republicans — right in the middle of the election — so that made it unfair from the start.

Joel also discussed the political violence that took place across numerous American cities, as well the lack of critical media coverage of stories unfavourable to Joe Biden. “We have a lot to do to fix our elections going forward,” Joel concluded.

