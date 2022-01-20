Pregnant woman in towel detained for being maskless at swimming pool

Instagram / Derek C

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight vaccine passport mandates across Canada! $1,702,025.00 Raised

Goal: $1,750,000.00 Donate

A pregnant woman and her husband were detained by police in Nanaimo, British Columbia recently for failing to comply with B.C.'s “Limitation Order #2”, but more generically the infractions mentioned by police appeared to be for failing to wear a mask, provide identification and not having a vaccine passport.

A pregnant woman and her husband were detained/fined at a public pool by police in Nanaimo, BC, for what appears to be a mask violation.



At first, Police physically prevent the pregnant woman from reaching the change room to change out of a towel: pic.twitter.com/neSYgq4Irn — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) January 20, 2022

Derek Christensen and his wife were at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre before they were detained and later handcuffed, according to an immediate family member.

“They cuffed both of them, put them in separate cars, then took them to a garage and questioned them for a hour or so,” the family member explained.

Christensen's wife, who was wearing a towel at the time, was physically denied by police from entering the change room before later lecturing the couple:

“This could all end if you provide your identification,” the policewoman remarked.

The officer continued, perhaps incorrectly, “This is a facility that can institute whatever restrictions they want to... if you choose not to wear a mask, you choose not to swim here.”

The accused appears to have been subsequently issued fines by police, as per their Instagram post.