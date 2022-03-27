Premier Dan Andrews tests positive for Covid-19

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews

Vaccinated and boosted Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Premier, who is now in isolation, issued a statement confirming he had contracted the virus and will be taking leave until Monday, April 4.

The result has forced all members of the Andrews family into isolation just days after they attended the premiere of hit musical Hamilton and were photographed masked at the event.

Dan, who's double jabbed and boosted, has Covid.



Luckily he spent two years locking us down to stop the spread.



Feel better, mate.



That’s if you feel anything at all.



Maybe now you’ll drop your silly mandates since it’s become a pandemic of the vaccinated. https://t.co/RXXY5frEf6 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 28, 2022

Deputy Premier James Merlino will temporarily fill the role as Acting Premier Andrews returned.

“After developing mild symptoms this morning including a sore throat and mild temperature, I undertook a rapid antigen test,” Mr Andrews said. “I have tested positive to Covid-19 and will now isolate for the next seven days.” “We’re well stocked on Panadol — but I’ll definitely be resting up.”

The Andrews family attended the premiere of Hamilton, at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Thursday.

Andrews had also sat in state parliament on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.