Premier Dan Andrews tests positive for Covid-19

Victorian Premier now isolating with his family after developing 'mild symptoms' on Monday morning

  • By Rebel News
  • March 27, 2022
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews
Vaccinated and boosted Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Premier, who is now in isolation, issued a statement confirming he had contracted the virus and will be taking leave until Monday, April 4.

The result has forced all members of the Andrews family into isolation just days after they attended the premiere of hit musical Hamilton and were photographed masked at the event.

Deputy Premier James Merlino will temporarily fill the role as Acting Premier Andrews returned.

After developing mild symptoms this morning including a sore throat and mild temperature, I undertook a rapid antigen test,” Mr Andrews said.

I have tested positive to Covid-19 and will now isolate for the next seven days.”

“We’re well stocked on Panadol — but I’ll definitely be resting up.”

The Andrews family attended the premiere of Hamilton, at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Thursday.

Andrews had also sat in state parliament on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

