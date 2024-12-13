Premier Danielle Smith says ‘NO’ to retaliatory tariffs against Trump’s America

Premier Danielle Smith has no intention of threatening the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs, revealing cracks in the so-called “Team Canada" approach.

On Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened to turn off the taps to the U.S. should Canada’s ally impose tariffs on its goods for not securing the border.

Energy prices could sharply rise in the United States should cool heads not prevail. It’s an outcome Smith wants to avoid entirely.

Premier Smith tells Rebel News' Alex Dhaliwal

(@WestCdnFirst) that "under no circumstances" will Alberta cut off energy to the U.S.



"Doing something that drastic would not just create tension, it would destroy the relationship for a generation." pic.twitter.com/M5FoeMEhfE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 13, 2024

“Are similar tariffs also on the board for your government?” Rebel News asked the premier. “Absolutely not, under no circumstances, are we going to support turning off the taps to our close friend and ally,” she replied during a Friday press conference.

“We don't think that tariffs on American goods coming into Canada are good for Canadian consumers,” added Smith.

“I don't think anybody wants to pay more for their playing cards and their cherries and their ketchup and their Kentucky Bourbon — to use the examples that the Prime Minister has raised — nor do American consumers want to see an extra buck a gallon added to every tank of gas.”

"I don't think President-elect Trump wants that to happen": Premier Doug Ford says his threat to cut off energy is a "last resort."



"Let's hope that [it] never comes to that point," he adds. "The problem is not with Canada." pic.twitter.com/FXoF7W6hx7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 12, 2024

Tensions with the U.S. have been high after Trump threatened both Canada and Mexico with a 25% tariff last month over their porous borders.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Premier Ford expanded on his energy threat. “First of all, it's a last resort,” he said. “We power 1.5 million homes, and if they put on tariffs it's going to be unaffordable for Americans to buy electricity.”

“I don't think President-elect Trump wants that to happen,” the premier added. “Let's hope that [it] never comes to that point.”

Ford shrugged off criticism from Smith, but received additional backing from other premiers and the federal government, who support his hawkish stance against Trump.

Premier Smith says "under no circumstances" will Alberta agree to cut off oil and gas exports to the US after Doug Ford suggested halting Ontario's energy supply to the US in response to Trump's tariffs. pic.twitter.com/HO4K46V3Yo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 12, 2024

Premier Smith lauded the importance of diplomacy rather than adding fuel to the proverbial fire. “We have to be very mindful that doing something that drastic would not just create tension, it would destroy the relationship for a generation,” she said.

The looming sanctions sent the Canadian dollar spiraling downward, following the November 25 announcement, with the GDP expected to fall as much as 5%, according to economists.

Premier Smith jetted to Las Vegas on Monday to partake in the annual meeting of the Western Governors Association, where she said her goal was to make Alberta's case and promote a strong Canada-U.S. trade relationship.

Smith intends to do just that in the weeks and months that follow. “We have been friends, and allies, we have fought together in wars,” she told reporters.

“I think we need to come to the table with our considerable strengths.”

Premier @ABDanielleSmith on Fox Business discussing the restart of KXL, the mutually beneficial relationship between Alberta and the USA, and her trip to Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Gkpwqrbmkp — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2024

“Do you think your message … reduced some of the trade tensions between Canada and the US?” asked Rebel News. “We’ve got a very strong case to make that we really mutually benefit from this shared partnership,” Smith replied.

The premier recently told Fox News that she supports a potential Keystone XL revival with the aim of bolstering oil production and building more pipelines.

“Do you think that President-elect Trump can exert enough pressure on Prime Minister Trudeau to make that happen?” asked the host. “There is a willing partner in Canada — not only Alberta but also our federal government,” replied Smith at the time.

On meeting with the governors, she traced their dependence on Canadian energy to lower prices. “I can tell you it's been persuasive,” she said.

“We're going to keep on persuading, one person at a time, and I hope that will have some impact on persuading the U.S. president to take a different course."

Doug Ford reacts to Trump saying his threat to cut off energy supplies to the U.S. is "fine."



"Every congressperson I speak to, or governor or senator, I'm not hearing the same thing as what I'm hearing from the president." pic.twitter.com/yE7JhJOa4f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 13, 2024

Premier Ford wished his Albertan counterpart “good luck” in her diplomatic endeavours.

“Let's see what happens as we move forward,” Ford told reporters Wednesday evening, “but we'll use every tool in our toolbox, including cutting them off energy that we're sending down there.”

He clarified it’s not a matter of “if” a trade war with the U.S. was coming, insisting that “it's coming” and “we need to be prepared.”

“We sometimes have these skirmishes. Sometimes people get a little hot-headed and maybe say things they don't really mean,” Smith said.

“But no, we [Alberta] won't be turning off the taps [to America] and we certainly want to avoid tariffs as well.”