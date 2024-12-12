Premier Ford threatens to cut off energy to U.S. as tariff talks continue

Energy prices could sharply rise in the United States if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his promise to place a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, warned Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Ford said the province would use “every tool” to fight back, should negotiations go badly.

“Let's see what happens as we move forward, but we'll use every tool in our toolbox, including cutting them off energy that we're sending down there,” Ford said Wednesday evening. The premier said it wasn't a matter of “if” a trade war with the U.S. was coming, insisting that “it's coming” and “we need to be prepared.”

Tensions with the U.S. have been high after Trump threatened both Canada and Mexico with a 25% tariff unless the two countries secured their borders. Ford accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently travelled to meet with the president-elect in Florida, of inflaming the situation by targeting Trump in comments over women's rights.

“It's not helpful at all,” Ford said, noting the premiers discussed the matter with Trudeau during a conference call. “Donald Trump was elected democratically. If you like him or you don't like him, that's not our issue. We elect Canadians.”

Addressing the media on Thursday, Ford expanded on his energy threat. “First of all, it's a last resort,” he said. “We power 1.5 million homes, and if they put on tariffs it's going to be unaffordable for Americans to buy electricity.”

“I don't think President-elect Trump wants that to happen,” the premier added. “Let's hope that [it] never comes to that point.”