Premier Ford says there is "no proof" people are defecating at Wasaga, but tells visitors, "don't be pooping on the beach"

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

By David Menzies NO POOP ON BEACH! People are defecating on Wasaga Beach. Click here to send them a message! BUY NOW!

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told visitors to Wasaga Beach to not defecate on the beach, though he said there is little evidence to back up such claims.

Posts claiming that visitors, primarily those of South Asian descent, went viral across social media. One poster, who goes by Natty Lynn, spoke with Rebel News, where she restated her claims that these visitors do not use nearby public toilets, but instead defecate in the sand and bury the evidence.

She also said that the reason some bring enclosed tents to the beach is to make pop-up outhouses to defecate in.

The town’s mayor said in a statement that the claims have “gravely harmed” the beach’s image, and went so far as to call these claims “misinformation.”

The mayor of Wasaga Beach has called the claim that some people are using beaches to defecate “misinformation,” and said that there is “no evidence” to support such claims.https://t.co/XQRKDGe7Fi — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 25, 2024

“If any evidence comes to light,” Wasaga Mayor Brian Smith stresses. “I assure you that we will be quick to act.”

Ford on Wednesday said that there was “no proof people are pooping in the park.”

Rebel News has reached out to an ex-bylaw officer and a member of the Indian community who have both confirmed the claims made by Natty Lynn in her social media posts.

“They don’t have 100% proof. We’ve given Wasaga beach a million dollars to build bathrooms and hire more people, but I’d be more than happy to talk to the mayor. It’s a very popular beach. Again, they have no proof that people are pooping in the park, per se,” Ford said.

A social media user shared a video pointing out that newcomers, mostly from India, are defecating on an iconic Ontario beach. In response, progressives branded critics of the disgusting act as 'racists.'https://t.co/VQV9z7ibjP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 25, 2024

“It’s pretty bad if they are,” Ford added.

When asked about how to help the town improve its image, Ford said that he believes people are “respectful enough.”

“Folks. Don’t be pooping on the beach. Simple as that. We have no proof of it either.”

Natty, whose claims went viral on social media, would end up being visited by OPP officers, despite no crimes being committed.