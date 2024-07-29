Shocking: OPP investigates Wasaga Beach defecation 'whistleblower' after outcry

E-transfer (Canada):

Recent reports of people defecating on Wasaga Beach have prompted the Ontario Provincial Police to open an investigation.

Recent reports of people defecating on Wasaga Beach have prompted the Ontario Provincial Police to open an investigation.

But get this: the OPP aren’t chasing down the people responsible for this grotesque behaviour. Rather, the provincial police are more concerned with the whistleblower for calling out this problem!

But why?

The issue unfolded recently when Wasaga Beach, Ont., resident Natty ventured onto social media to call out the gross problem of certain people using the world’s longest freshwater beach as an open-air toilet.

A social media user shared a video pointing out that newcomers, mostly from India, are defecating on an iconic Ontario beach. In response, progressives branded critics of the disgusting act as 'racists.'https://t.co/VQV9z7ibjP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 25, 2024

She alleges that certain beach visitors, predominately those of Indian descent, visit this beloved beach and when nature calls, they do not go to the public toilets nearby, but rather, defecate in the sand and bury the evidence. Dirty diapers are also disposed of in such a fashion, she notes.

In fact, Natty points out that the reason some people bring enclosed tents to the beach is to use such tents as makeshift outhouses. It is truly beyond gross.

Yet, Natty was shocked and surprised to see an OPP officer recently show up at her house to interrogate her about why she made the social media posting.

But why would the OPP be concerned about social media chatter? Especially since Rebel News has reached out to other sources who confirm that what Natty is alleging is, unfortunately, accurate.

The mayor of Wasaga Beach has called the claim that some people are using beaches to defecate “misinformation,” and said that there is “no evidence” to support such claims.https://t.co/XQRKDGe7Fi — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 25, 2024

And really, what is the so-called crime being committed here – that Natty was being “culturallly insensitive”? Even if that were the case, how is this a Criminal Code violation? And really, who is directing the police to investigate Natty in the first place?

We recently ventured back to Wasaga Beach to interview Natty regarding the visit by law enforcement. At the end of the day, it is staggering given that no crime was committed – unless, of course, the OPP is now policing “thought crimes” a la Nineteen Eighty-Four.

But if the goal of law enforcement was to intimidate Natty into remaining silent, they failed. Natty vows to continue calling out egregious behaviour in her community – even if doing so, in the eyes of some, is apparently politically incorrect.