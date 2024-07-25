Defecation on Wasaga Beach prompts progressives to label critics 'racist'

Wasaga Beach, Ont., is a summertime gem. It holds the title of the world’s longest freshwater beach and has long been a joyous destination for the inhabitants of southern Ontario and beyond.

But there’s something putrid happening on the beach these days. A Wasaga Beach resident who goes by the name of Natty recently took to social media in which she pointed out that newcomers, mostly from India, are defecating on the beach and then burying their excrement in the sand. They are also allegedly burying spent diapers in the sand. It is beyond gross.

Natty’s video soon went viral. And while the lion’s share of viewers expressed disgust in the comments section for what is occurring at Wasaga Beach, the usual progressive suspects condemned Natty as being a “racist” for making mention of the nationality of the culprits.

Since Natty’s video aired, Rebel News reached out to sources about this disturbing situation. And they confirm what Natty stated online is completely accurate in every regard.

We communicated with an ex-bylaw officer who used to patrol Wasaga Beach. He noted that some people erect enclosed tents, essentially using the tent not as refuge from the sun but as a temporary outhouse.

The ex-bylaw officer, who wants to remain anonymous, said that when officers catch people defecating and try to ticket the offenders, officers are typically called “racist” simply for enforcing the law.

Sometimes, he says, a bylaw officer can be “swarmed” by as many as 20 people to intimidate the officer from issuing the $155 ticket.

He says there is zero contrition when it comes to the appalling behaviour of these beachgoers.

We also reached out to our anonymous Indian source, Ted Smith (not his real name). Ted said the mentality of those leaving behind a mess — from feces to litter — comes down to a feeling of entitlement.

The mindset, he says, is that there is someone “below them” who is employed by the town to clean up their mess. He says this is a commonplace attitude at most public beaches in India.

“Unlike Japan, where civic duty is so important, there is no such concept as civic duty in India,” he says.

What is both baffling and infuriating about this situation is that beachgoers at Wasaga are not being denied access to bathroom facilities. There are several public restrooms located mere metres away from the beach. The question arises: is this filthy behaviour of defecating on the beach being motivated not just by entitlement and ignorance but due to laziness as well?

Rebel News reached out to the Town of Wasaga Beach for comment, but none was forthcoming. However, the mayor of the town, Brian Smith, recently released the following statement in which he dismissed the defecation problem as misinformation:

The Town of Wasaga Beach is proud to be home to the world's longest freshwater beach — one of the cleanest, safest, and most beautiful beaches in the world. On any given day, when beaches across the province are closed due to bacteria or other issues, you will find that our beach is clean and open — full of kids and families having fun. Both the Town of Wasaga Beach and Ontario Parks operate public washrooms along the beach. This includes 11 comfort stations within Beach Areas 1-6 and 4 Mini Comfort Stations in Allenwood and New Wasaga that provide washroom facilities to visitors. They are located strategically in areas of high use and are very visible to the public from the beachfront. The Town has received no evidence — from residents, visitors or the Ontario government — to verify that any undesirable, unsanitary behaviour has occurred on the beach areas that make up Wasaga Beach Provincial Park. If any evidence comes to light, I assure you that we will be quick to act.

Sorry, Mayor Smith. There is a compelling body of evidence that this problem exists and that it might be getting worse. In this regard, you remind us of the mayor of the fictional Amity Island in the movie Jaws who went out of his way to dismiss the claims of law enforcement that the town had a shark problem.

Acknowledging such a problem would be bad for tourism, alas…

Bottom line: Wasaga Beach is a gem. And contrary to what some woke fools think, calling out the grotesque behaviour of certain people is not a matter of racism nor is a matter of cultural insensitivity.

This is all about hygiene. This is all about sanitation. This is all about public safety; indeed, there are parents who will not let their toddlers dig in the sand for fear they might come across a disgusting discovery.

This despicable and disgusting practice of defecating on the beach must come to an end. And those authorities turning a blind eye to this problem – presumably out of fear of being labeled “racist” — is both cowardly and irresponsible.

Maybe fines need to be hiked and beach patrols increased. Perhaps signage in a language other than English need to be erected. Or maybe fully enclosed tents need to be banned. Whatever the solution, this problem has to end as soon as possible — “cultural sensitivity” be damned…