Premier Smith calls for calm as tensions rise over separatism

As Alberta's potential independence referendum moves closer to becoming a reality, tensions over the issue are heating up in the province. Premier Danielle Smith was asked about harassment of canvassers collecting signatures for the citizen-led initiative.

“We have a lot of citizen petitions that are out there,” Smith said, noting there are ongoing recall campaigns and a petition about coal, in addition to the independence petition.

“I hear reports from all sides that people feel that they've been treated badly. I hope people don't do that,” the premier said. “The whole process that we're going through is to engage in discussion, so I would ask for people who are on all sides of the issues to make sure that they're treating those who are engaging with them respectfully, even if they disagree.”

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on Premier Smith's call for cooler heads to prevail.

“The fact someone even has to get up on the stage and remind adults to behave like adults is insane to me,” said Tamara, suggesting the mainstream media has radicalized a segment of the population against independence.

“They gobble it up and then they view the 'other' as this demon that needs to be vehemently denounced.”

It's not just the media, added Sheila, pointing the finger at federalist politicians like former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, who called Western separatists “bootlickers,” while others, like B.C. Premier David Eby, have accused some of committing treason.

Sheila, who's covered the referendum process closely, said independence canvassers have been “outrageously adherent” to the rules due to the scrutiny they know they will face. “I have gone to see these little graduating classes of canvasser training, and they're so clear about the rules,” she said.

“They're trying to follow the exact letter of the law because they know, at the end of the day, the other side is going to be doing their best to undo their hard work.”