Premier Smith in 'tough position' as referendum debate heats up

Danielle Smith finds herself in a “tough position” when it comes to addressing Albertans' desires for independence, Cory Morgan told Sheila Gunn Reid on The Gunn Show this week.

Some leaders in the independence movement are “already calling for her head,” the Western Standard and Epoch Times columnist said.

With a significant portion of the United Conservative Party's base backing separation, “they're going to come after her through party mechanisms and memberships,” he said.

Premier Smith, in a Thursday announcement, did take a step towards addressing the independence issue by adding a question of sovereignty to this October's referendum.

It reads: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

Jeff Rath, legal counsel for the Alberta Prosperity Project, said in an interview with CTV that the premier's inclusion of an indirect question was “a cynical abuse of people in the province, who she promised a referendum on a clear question.”

Cory and Sheila also discussed a new project the pair are working on, debunking some of the myths and concerns surrounding the independence movement.

“We've been doing barely a week yet, and there's been no shortage of outright misinformation to counter,” Cory said. The information, which can be found at AlbertaFactCheck.com, hopefully serves as a check on critics spreading obvious falsehoods, he added.

“I think it's performing a very important service.”

Cory also touched on Rebel News publishing an updated version of his book, The Sovereigntist's Handbook, which is now available at SovereigntistsHandbook.com.

“For those who already have a copy, it's a worthwhile update,” the author said.