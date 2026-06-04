Pride fatigue? Get your copy of 'Buck the Rainbow Unicorn' now!

Do you have Pride fatigue? Are you exhausted by the thought of another Pride season force-feeding rainbows down our throats like it’s mandatory?

If so, I'm Lise Merle from Rebel News, and I'd like you to meet Buck the Rainbow Unicorn — my 3x Amazon Bestselling children’s book that stormed to #1 Global Hot New Release in the two wild weeks before Christmas.

And I'm just wondering... Would it be possible to keep him trotting up the charts?

You see, young Buck is convinced that he’s a rainbow unicorn — from his lustrous mane and sparkling feet, he's a full drama queen.

Until one day, a wise little girl and his family gently break it to him that he’s actually not a rainbow unicorn, but a perfectly healthy horse!

The reviews are unreal:

"This is a must read for all children. Well Done!!!!!!" "A wonderful take on a currently twisted topic in today's society." "A heartwarming, laugh-out-loud rhyming story about honesty, imagination, and self acceptance."

This Pride season, skip the fetish parades and instead share the gift of truth, love and prairie pride.

Visit BucktheRainbowUnicorn.com to order your copy today.