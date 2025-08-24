Pride Montreal turned radical? Far-left excludes pro-Canada activist

Reza Azarpoor, leader of the Iranian Rainbow Montreal Association, alleges his group's unjust exclusion from Fierté Montréal's 2025 Pride Parade, calling it politically motivated censorship, especially as two Jewish organizations were later reinstated.

Montreal Pride scandal: Exclusion of Jewish groups sparks division



“I walked twice the whole march, nothing happened, so I assume this is a shit show of these lefties and also woke, that they try to oppress people and show that if you come out like this something will happen,” he said.

Azarpoor strongly rejected allegations that he had insulted other groups. “I never called anyone ‘pro-Hamas,’ but when you see that they defend Palestine without condemning what happened on 7th of October, what does it mean?”

Azarpoor criticized Pride organizers for permitting extreme political messaging. He stated, “Last year I saw the Islamic Republic flag in Pride ... I’m Canadian, I live in Quebec. I ran from that f*cking flag. In this country, that flag is under terrorist lists.”

“Thousands of gays and lesbians were executed under that flag.”

The activist also criticized the influence of far-left groups, claiming they monopolize Pride and attempt to control public perception. “The woke ideology and the far left have monopolized the whole movement of deep Pride.”

“They take over the media, they take over all these organizations, and they try to oppress people without mentioning the identity of those people,” he said.

Reflecting on a separate encounter with Yves Engler, a candidate for NDP leadership, Azarpoor expressed frustration at Engler’s refusal to condemn violence committed on October 7. “I just asked him if he recognized what happened on 7th of October. He didn’t answer me. He refused to answer me because he knows the answer,” Azarpoor said.

Despite his exclusion, Azarpoor maintains he will continue to participate in Pride. “I walked twice alongside. They cannot ban me.”

The activist then reaffirmed his Canadian identity. “I am a Canadian. I believe in freedom.” He also called the situation a "shameful shit show," stating that Fierté Montréal's actions demonstrate a desire to control public thought and prevent pro-Israel representation.

Azarpoor also criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for suggesting "Islamic values are Canadian values."