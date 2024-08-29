Pro-Hamas group push Aussie government for MORE Gazan refugees
Australia's leading Palestinian advocacy group exposed over Hamas support wants to import even more Gazans.
Did you know that 18 months before the horrific October 7 terrorist attack, Australia's leading Palestinian Advocacy group, the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) made an incredible admission?
🚨 Pro-Hamas group push Aussie government for MORE Gazan refugees— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 29, 2024
And they're being taken seriously
SIGN & SHARE the petition at https://t.co/cuXIKrH3nY now unless you want APAN to get their way which will not end well
Full story: https://t.co/1yz9MCqqcf pic.twitter.com/xbNQo3aT14
They proudly published in their annual report that they had unsuccessfully lobbied the then-Liberal government against the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
"APAN lobbied against the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organisation in Australia. However, we were cut out from the formal progress and Hamas was designated. APAN has continued to highlight why this is a dangerous decision and is seeking to minimise its impact," the report reads.
Well, guess what? That same insane group is now lobbying the Labor government to accept even more refugees from the terrorist stronghold of Gaza.
But unlike the previous government, which ignored APAN, Labor is taking these extremists seriously even though they were clearly so wrong about Hamas.
Sign and share the petition on this page, or go to NoGazans.com. If APAN gets their way, we will be importing Hamas down under.
- By Avi Yemini
PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests!
17,552 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
