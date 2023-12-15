Pro-Hamas man celebrates October 7 terrorist attack at Vancouver rally against Trudeau

E-transfer (Canada):

On Thursday, December 14, Rebel News was on-site for an "All out for Palestine" protest against Prime Minister Trudeau's attendance at Vancouver's Westin Bayshore hotel for a swanky Liberal fundraiser.

I still can’t get over Vancouverites paying $1700 for an evening with Justin Trudeau last night. pic.twitter.com/hjQysS0QZp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 15, 2023

As is customary when Trudeau is in town, his presence was met with a mob of angry people. This time, a group of over 100 anti-Israel protesters gathered outside the event, demanding that Trudeau "act on" the United Nations General Assembly vote for a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which Canada voted in favour of Tuesday.

After Canada voted in favour of a UN resolution which singled out Israel and called for an immediate ceasefire, PM Trudeau says a “sustainable ceasefire cannot be one sided.” pic.twitter.com/zkXS8Rx3Qq — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 13, 2023

As I made my way through the crowd of protesters to ask them questions about what they believe a ceasefire should look like, my cameraman and I were continuously blocked and hassled by a masked Antifa-style volunteer for the protest and an angry protester who tried to prevent us from getting interviews and demanded we delete the footage we had.

Nevertheless, the bullies' tactics ceased to prevail, and we did interview some protesters, including a man who proudly celebrated the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which started the war and resulted in the slaying of over 1200 Israeli people, including women, children, elderly, and disabled.

“THANK GOD FOR HAMAS!”



Anti-Israel protester celebrates the Oct 7th Hamas terrorist attack at an “All out for Palestine” protest against Trudeau’s visit in Vancouver right now.



More to come at https://t.co/RuqfR50qkv pic.twitter.com/DZ6hdHoGzm — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 15, 2023

"They really banged them. Right now, they're banging them," the man rejoiced before adding, "thank God for this, thank God for Hamas."

"They really banged them. Right now, they're banging them," the man rejoiced before adding, "thank God for this, thank God for Hamas."

Click on the full video report to hear more from this terrorist sympathizer and others at the protest.