Pro-Hamas protesters fail to mobilize for Gaza refugee demonstration in Toronto

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant was on the ground in midtown Toronto on Tuesday at a planned demonstration in support of Gazan refugees seeking to enter Canada.

Despite the planned protest outside of an immigration office on St. Clair Ave East — reportedly launched by Gazan refugees for Gazan refugees — virtually no one showed up on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Gazans were supposed to muster here on St. Clair Avenue and in Scarborough ... but I'm here to report, at neither location has really anybody showed up," Ezra said.

The Rebel News boss raised safety concerns about the Gazan refugees who are seeking to enter Canada. "The one thing you do know, is the people who would be permitted out of that place have the approval of Hamas itself. Hamas controls the people there, Israel has not completely eradicated them," he said.

Ezra also discussed the missed opportunities in Gaza caused by the election of Hamas 20 years ago. "Imagine if that money, instead of building underground tunnels, built towers like Dubai. Imagine if that money, instead of equipping and arming soldiers, was equipping and launching small businesses. Imagine a lovely beach rather than a terrorist campground," he said.

The Liberal government previously pledged to bring in over 5000 Gazan refugees from the war torn area, despite polls still showing significant support for the terror group Hamas.